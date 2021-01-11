Borussia Dortmund: Witsel injury makes Arsenal move for Brandt difficult

Borussia Dortmund triumphed 1-3 over RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, but in that game they lost midfielder Axel Witsel for a significant period ahead. The Belgium international suffered a tear in his Achilles tendon.

Arsenal were hopeful of signing Julian Brandt from the Bundesliga side this month, having some notable issues with midfield creativity to resolve and believing the German would of great help in that area. But Dortmund were reluctant to discuss any sales in midseason even with Witsel fit, and now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, they are likely to rule out any possibility of a midfielder leaving for any money.