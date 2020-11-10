Pogba ‘can’t be happy’ with Man United situation – Didier Deschamps

France national team manager Didier Deschamps believes Paul Pogba can’t be happy with his situation at Manchester United.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team suffered the humiliating 1-6 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on October 4th, the midfielder has started only two matches of the seven they’ve played so far. There has been much debate recently about how Solskjaer should go about fitting him into the team alongside Bruno Fernandes and whether it can be done in an efficient way at all. To that end, he has sometimes been used on the left wing, which is certainly not the role which suits his qualities best.

And speaking to France Football, Deschamps said Pogba couldn’t be happy with the way things are going at the moment, and he intended to speak to the player about it during the international break which has just begun.

The 27-year-old was bound to the club until the end of this season, but United triggered an option to extend his contract until the summer of 2022. Despite that, rumours about his potential departure from Old Trafford appear daily, and he only added fuel to the fire when he recently said (and not for the first time) that playing for Real Madrid would be a ‘dream’. Apart from the 13-time European champions, Barcelona have been credited with interest as well, as have his former club Juventus.

The situation obviously lacks clarity, and the rumours are likely to continue for as long as Fernandes continues to deliver good performances for United while Solskjaer fails to get the best from Pogba.