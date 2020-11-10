Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai attracts big club attention

As reported by Sport Witness, Dominik Szoboszlai is on the radar of a number of big clubs across Europe.

The 20-year-old has so far played for the Austrian Bundesliga champions 74 times in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and assisting his teammates 33 times. He is predominantly a left-sided midfielder, though he can play anywhere across the midfield section or on attacking flanks. He packs a powerful shot, and some of his goals have been truly spectacular.

Apparently, Napoli and AC Milan are keen on taking the young Hungarian to Italy, while his agent has already been in contact with Arsenal and a few more clubs from the Premier League. His release clause stands at €25 million.