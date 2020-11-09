Manchester United tried to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, but their advances were rejected, according to Bild.

United’s main target over the summer was, of course, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund. However, Dortmund made it perfectly clear from the start that only an offer of €120 million, submitted before August 10th, would make them agree to a sale. United tried with several smaller bids but the answer remained ‘no’. They even tried to negotiate after the deadline set by the Bundesliga club but all was in vain at that point.

The 20-time English champions were apparently working on bringing in 21-year-old Diaby at the last minute should Sancho prove indeed unobtainable, but like with Sancho, their offer wasn’t deemed enough to tempt Leverkusen.