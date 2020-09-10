Real Madrid ready to pay half of Bale’s wages if he leaves

Gareth Bale hasn’t been in the plans of Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane for quite a while now. Last summer, the winger was close to leaving the Spanish capital to join Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning on a whopping £1m-per-week-contract but Real blocked the move at the last minute, demanding a transfer fee despite having previously agreed to let the player go for free. They’ve now ‘privately’ revealed that they regret their actions in the matter.

If the relationship between Bale and Zidane has only got worse since then, and they are now barely speaking to each other. Zidane didn’t use Bale at all towards the end of the 2019/20 season, and he allowed him to stay behind and not travel to Manchester to face City in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, after making it clear that he had no intention of including him in the squad.

The Welsh star is back from international duty, but he apparently trains alone in the gym, rather than with Zidane and the rest of the squad.

As exclusively revealed by The Telegraph, some Premier League clubs have spoken recently to Real to inquire about Bale, and were informed that the Spanish giants would be willing to subsidize 50% of the £600,000 per week the 31-year-old earns in Madrid in order to help him find a new club.

Jonathan Barnett, Bale’s representative, has previously ruled out any option of a loan move, but it is now believed that Real’s new stance could open a possibility of a permanent move away from the Santiago Bernabeu before the current window is out.

Bale’s contract with Real runs for two more years.