CONFIRMED: Aston Villa sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford

Aston Villa have completed and confirmed the signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford.

Ollie Watkins: Announced. ✅ Say hello to our new striker! 🙌#WatkinsAnnounced — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 9, 2020

The 24-year-old striker was of vital importance in Brentford’s run through the 2019/20 season to the Championship Play-Offs final, scoring a total of 26 goals in the campaign.

Aston Villa have shown serious intent to rebuild their striker department this summer. They’ve been forced to pull out of the race for Callum Wilson after learning Newcastle was his preferred destination, and they reportedly remain interested in Bournemouth’s Joshua King, as well as several other names.

The fee Villa and Brentford have agreed on reportedly amounts to £28m, potentially rising to £33m in add-ons. With all due respect to Watkins, it seems rather a lot given that he has never played in the English (or any other) top flight before.