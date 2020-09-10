Premier League officially reject Newcastle takeover

The Premier League have reached an official decision to reject the Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United, conducted by Amanda Staveley.

Current owner Mike Ashley, who flew in on Wednesday to meet the club’s new signings Jamal Lewis, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser, is believed to be severely disappointed by the decision and to be considering legal action.

The club’s full statement reads:

“Newcastle United can confirm that the Premier League has rejected a takeover bid made by PCP Capital Partners, the Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) based on its Owners and Directors test.