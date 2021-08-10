Olympique Lyon in Shaqiri talks

Olympique Lyon have started talks with Liverpool over the possibility of signing Xherdan Shaqiri before the summer transfer window is over, according to multiple sources. The negotiations are still in the early stages and no agreement has been reached as of yet. The two clubs apparently remain some way apart in their respective valuation of the player.

Having joined Liverpool in 2018, Shaqiri played a big part in everything the Merseysiders have achieved since then, most notably the 2019 Champions League and the 2020 Premier League triumphs. Nonetheless, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and now Diogo Jota as well, as the competition for the attacking places, he hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI under Jurgen Klopp.

He has openly informed the club of his desire to test himself elsewhere, and the Merseysiders will not stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives. The 29-year-old winger recently said he would be open to joining Lazio amid reports of interest from the Serie A side, but it seems France could also be his destination.