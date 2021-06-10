Sancho agrees Manchester United terms as Dortmund set transfer deadline

Manchester United have agreed personal terms for a five-year contract with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United’s interest in the 21-year-old has persisted for a year now. Having failed to complete the deal last summer due to a vast gap in valuation and lateness in making concrete proposals, the Premier League side continued to be linked with him throughout the 2020-21 season and remain in talks with Dortmund. Sancho himself apparently never had any issues with the contract on offer from United, and it comes as no surprise that he’s agreed to its terms.

It was believed that Dortmund’s asking price would be reduced from €120 million last summer to just over €80m this time around, but the Bundesliga club still demand €95m to part ways with one of their brightest stars and don’t look like agreeing to anything less any time soon. Further more, German outlet Bild reports that a deadline for an agreement to be reached has been set once more, and United will have to find a way to get the deal over the line by the end of July. After that, there will be no more negotiations, with Dortmund unwilling to compromise their preparations for the upcoming season through any kind of uncertainty within the squad.

And if Sancho does end up leaving the Signal Iduna Park this summer, there will be no chance for Erling Haaland to follow him through the exit door.

That would spell bad news for Chelsea, who are reportedly prepared to pull all the stops to sign the Norwegian striker, as well as several other clubs hopeful of securing his signature.