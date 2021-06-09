Chelsea match PSG offer for Hakimi

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan this summer by matching the offer submitted by Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky in Italy.

The talks between PSG and Inter on this subject have been going on for some time now, with the Ligue 1 side reportedly offering €60 million to take the 22-year-old to the French capital, but the Serie A champions asking for €80m.

Chelsea have apparently read the situation as an opportunity to swoop in and add serious competition for Reece James on the right flank. Their offer still falls short of the asking price, but Inter, who signed Hakimi from Real Madrid last summer for €45m, are more inclined to negotiate with the London club due to their ongoing interest in Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri.

Nothing is agreed at this point.