CONFIRMED: Paris Saint-Germain sign Georginio Wijnaldum

The speculation surrounding the future of Georginio Wijnaldum has come to an end. Paris Saint-Germain have completed and confirmed the signing of the Dutch midfielder on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old spent five very successful years at Liverpool, winning the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League, and played a big part throughout with 273 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool fans will never forget his contribution, particularly the two goals he scored in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against the club he almost joined, Barcelona, in 2019.

Wijnaldum was on the verge of signing for the Catalans as a free agent, but PSG made a last-moment swoop, doubling Barcelona’s offer in terms of wages.