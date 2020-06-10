Chelsea Focusing On Said Benrahma, Kai Havertz

Embed from Getty Images

Chelsea already signed Hakim Ziyech and are details away from landing RB Leipzig star Timo Werner. However, The Blues remain keen to bolster their depth in the attacking third ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to a report from Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, the Stamford Bridge outfit are open to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz and, if that fails, they would turn their attention to Brentford’s Said Benrahma. Both players are said to be available ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Signing Havertz would be a massive boost for The Blues, although Leverkusen are not expected to part ways with their star player so easily. Based on recent reports, the BayArena side would only sell the Germany winger for a £70m fee. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be open to pay that much for a player who is yet to turn 21 years of age.

If they fail on Havertz’s pursuit, then they are likely to consider a move for Benrahma. The Brentford starlet has been linked with a move for Aston Villa in the past, but joining The Blues would be far more promising — even if that means having a harder time to crack the starting lineup. Benrahma has been a key cog of Brentford’s promising Championship campaign.

The Algeria international has registered 10 goals and eight assists in 34 matches for Brentford this season. Meanwhile, Havertz has racked up 11 goals and five assists in 26 Bundesliga contests for Leverkusen.