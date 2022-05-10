CONFIRMED: Manchester City to sign Erling Haaland

Manchester City have confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement for the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian striker will officially become a City player on July 1st, subject to the Premier League champions agreeing personal terms with the player.
Haaland is one of the hottest prospects in world football right now – arguably only Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is in the same bracket. At the age of just 21, he is already a goal machine, having scored 28 goals in 29 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season.
Haaland’s future was a subject of heavy speculation since it became known there was a €75m release clause which kicks in this summer, and City have used it to force Dortmund into a sale.
The prospect of seeing Haaland line up with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden will surely be a formidable one for all of their rivals.
Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.
The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022