CONFIRMED: Manchester City to sign Erling Haaland

Manchester City have confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement for the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian striker will officially become a City player on July 1st, subject to the Premier League champions agreeing personal terms with the player.

Haaland is one of the hottest prospects in world football right now – arguably only Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is in the same bracket. At the age of just 21, he is already a goal machine, having scored 28 goals in 29 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season.

Haaland’s future was a subject of heavy speculation since it became known there was a €75m release clause which kicks in this summer, and City have used it to force Dortmund into a sale.

The prospect of seeing Haaland line up with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden will surely be a formidable one for all of their rivals.