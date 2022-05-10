Aston Villa confident of permanent Philippe Coutinho deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are confident of turning the current loan deal of Philippe Coutinho into a permanent transfer from Barcelona this summer. The Italian transfer expert says the information that the talks are progressing well has come from both clubs, and Villa are apparently also close to agreeing personal terms with the Brazilian playmaker.

Coutinho, of course, has significant experience playing in the Premier League, having spent five years at Liverpool before forcing his way out in January 2018. The Merseysiders used that money to bring in Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Fabinho, and they never looked back, while Coutinho failed to make himself counted on at the Camp Nou.

Having no place in the team under Xavi Hernandez, the 29-year-old left Barcelona this January for the rest of the season to join Villa, where he’s working with former teammate Steven Gerrard.