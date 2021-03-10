Edinson Cavani uncomfortable in England

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani does not feel comfortable in England and is likely to return to South America in the summer, according to his father.

The 34-year-old striker spent seven years at Paris Saint-Germain, winning six Ligue 1 titles in the French capital before leaving as a free agent last summer and signing a one-year contract with United, which reportedly has him earning around £200,000 per week. He has so far netted seven goals and produced two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

As the summer approaches, bringing with it the end of his current deal, it’s quite normal that his future is a topic of discussion far and wide. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently revealed that he considers the Uruguay international to have been a successful signing for the club and that they intend to offer him a new one, but speaking to TyC Sports, Cavani’s father Luis cast a big cloud of doubt over the matter.

“There is a 60% chance that Edinson will come to South America,” he said.

Luis admitted that his son has seen a lot of the world over the course of his career and made many friends wherever he went, but apparently, Edinson is now uncomfortable with being so far away from his family and could go back to South America to end his playing days with Boca Juniors.