Lukasz Fabianski signs new West Ham contract

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has signed a new contract with West Ham United, set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

The 35-year-old represented several clubs in his native Poland before eventually joining Arsenal from Legia Warszawa in 2007. He spent seven years in North London but was never really given a proper shot at making the No.1 spot his own, which eventually prompted his departure to Swansea on a free transfer. West Ham paid around £7 million to take him back to the British capital in 2018.

Since then, the 55-time Poland international has played for the Hammers on 90 occasions, keeping a clean sheet 22 times, and he remains a very important part of the team under David Moyes.