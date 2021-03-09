Liverpool owners trust Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have been on a truly horrific run of form lately. They lost seven of the last 10 Premier League games they played, and having led the title race at Christmas, they are now in eighth place, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City. Even Champions League qualification for next season seems well out of their reach at the moment; getting into the Europa League will be difficult enough.

When something like this happens to a team, the position of the manager is always being publicly questioned, and Jurgen Klopp has been no exception, despite winning the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 and topping it all off with the 2020 Premier League.

There have been strong suggestions that the German could be leaving Anfield soon, further fueled by the success of club legend Steven Gerrard in Scotland this term and Joachim Loew’s imminent departure from the post of Germany national team boss after the upcoming European Championship.

However, several respected journalists, including Paul Joyce of The Times and Chris Bascombe of The Telegraph, have reported that club owners Fenway Sports Group still see Klopp as the perfect man to lead the team forward and have no intention of cutting his contract, set to run until 2024, short.

Further more, they intend to put a significant sum at his disposal for strengthening the squad this summer, despite the high likelihood of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Klopp himself doesn’t feel that a major overhaul is needed in his squad, but a few carefully chosen high-quality additions should come in handy.