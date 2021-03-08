Chelsea remain keen on Haaland despite reported snub

Chelsea are allegedly still interested in signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, despite recent reports suggesting that the 20-year-old sensation would not be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

Haaland has truly set the football world alight in the last year. This term, he has netted 29 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Dortmund, and these numbers have expectedly attracted the attentions of every major club in Europe.

However, it has been reported in Germany that Haaland has his list of preferences when it comes to the next step in his career, containing the names of six clubs he considers the biggest out there – Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. Obviously, Chelsea have been left out.

Nonetheless, at Stamford Bridge they still believe that the young Norwegian can be persuaded to change his mind and lured to the UK capital. Chelsea already spent very heavily on attacking reinforcements last summer, bringing in the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to complement their already formidable options in Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

But it they are ready to embark upon another summer of big spending, and according to Press Association, they’ve placed Haaland at the top of their list of priorities. Despite some claims to the contrary, Dortmund might be tempted to sell with their finances heavily hit by the ongoing pandemic, but it’ll likely take a bid surpassing the €120 million mark that they set for winger Jadon Sancho this summer for an agreement to be reached.