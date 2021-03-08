West Ham in contract extension talks with Mark Noble

West Ham United have began talking to Mark Noble over a one-year extension of his contract, currently set to expire at the end of the season, according to multiple reports.

Having gone through the ranks at the club’s academy and earned first-team promotion in 2004, Noble has been a Hammer his entire career so far, apart from brief loan spells with Hull City and Ipswich Town in his teenage years. Overall, the 33-year-old midfielder has worn the West Ham shirt 520 times so far in all competitions, getting 60 goals and 61 assists to his name.

However, Noble has been significantly short on game-time this season. He has started no more than three Premier League games so far, but manager David Moyes strongly believes the club captain still has a big part to play in his squad.