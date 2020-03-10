Timo Werner Undecided Regarding New Club Next Season

Embed from Getty Images

Timo Werner seems set to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the current season. The star forward has been tearing it up for the Bundesliga giants during 2019-20 and the interest of a potential move abroad seems more than likely.

For what is worth, the striker has apparently decided on completing a move elsewhere. However, he is not sure whether he wants to join an established team, or if he wants to sign with a club that needs “big changes”. At the very moment, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United would be considered as the frontrunners for his signature.

‘The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches. But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.’

‘The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me Manchester United is one of these teams.’

The Germany international could be available for a £51million transfer fee in July.