Real Madrid Considering Kepa Move

Kepa Arrizabalaga seems to have his days numbered as a Chelsea player. The Spain international lost confidence of manager Frank Lampard after several mistakes earlier this season, and he has been moved to a backup role in favour of Willy Caballero.

That’s not expected to change until the current comes to an end, and Lampard is willing to let Kepa leave if a good offer arises. Enter Real Madrid.

Los Merengues are comfortable with their goalkeeping situation thanks to the presence of both Thibaut Courtois and Alphonse Areola, but the latter will return to PSG ahead of the 2020-21 season and Madrid are decided to part ways with Navas. They look at Kepa as someone who could give Courtois a serious run for his money.

For what is worth, signing Kepa will be expensive. Chelsea paid £71million to acquire the Spaniard and while they’re not going to get anything even remotely closer to that figure due to his recent performances, they’re are not going to give him away at the first offer.

Chelsea are reportedly considering names such as Dean Henderson and Marc-Andre ter Stegen as replacements for Kepa. And right now, it seems Real Madrid could be counted as front-runners to sign the former Athletic Bilbao star.