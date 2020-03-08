Man United To Offer Nemanja Matic New Deal?

Things are getting interesting in regards to Nemanja Matic. The Serbia international was one of those players early into the season many were able to see leave Manchester United at the end of the campaign. The season did not start so well for him, he had some injury issues and he was far from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

But then his form drastically improved and for the past few months he has been his old self. Considering that he is in final months of his contract with the Devils, it is now becoming interesting to see what will happen next. According to Manchester Evenin News, the Devils are ready to hand him a new contract.

But what is unknown is whether that would be a completely new deal for a couple of years, or just a one-year extension, since there is an option for that to happen, according to the current contract.