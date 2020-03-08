Inter Milan Looking To Sign Jan Vertonghen Next Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Inter Milan have built an impressive amount of depth at the back, but they are still looking to upgrade their amount of choices and overall defensive quality looking towards the 2020-21 and a potential participation in the UEFA Champions League.

With that in mind, the Giuseppe Meazza outfit is keen to make a move to sign Belgium international Jan Vertonghen. The veteran defender currently plays for Tottenham and he’s already 32 years old, but he does have some interesting things to offer at Inter.

He’s experienced, has played in big stages, and he would come for free since his current deal expires at the end of the current term and the Spurs have shown absolutely no indication to extend his tenure at Wembley further.

One of the reasons why Inter could be so active in trying to find a new defender is because they are quite likely to allow Milan Skriniar to leave next summer. The Slovakian star is gathering interest from sides such as Manchester City and Manchester United, and both are reportedly open to offer as much as £80m to acquire the centre-back.

Vertonghen would undoubtedly fill a need if Skriniar leaves. But he would also be an excellent first-team alternative even if the former does not leave the club.