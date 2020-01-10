Done Deal: Cenk Tosun Joins Palace On Loan From Everton

Embed from Getty Images

Crystal Palace have found the attacking boost they were looking to add during the January transfer window with the addition of Turkey international Cenk Tosun.

The 28-year-old forward joins Palace on loan from Everton until the end of the 2019-20 season. His arrival will probably mean Connor Wickham will move to a Championship side on loan until the end of the current term.

Palace’s boss Roy Hodgson said Tosun could be available to headline Palace’s attack as soon as Saturday, when The Eagles take on Arsenal.

“He is a goalscorer, but a hard-working goalscorer as well. He is in contention for the weekend and we are very grateful to Everton for allowing us to complete the move so quickly because we still have eight players missing. If I choose him tomorrow, I don’t have any doubts he’ll be ready for the task,” the manager said.

The 28-year-old will have the tough task to boost what has been one of the most underwhelming attacking units in the Premier League so far. Even though Palace are ninth in the Premier League standings, they are the division’s second-lowest scorers.

Tosun joined Everton from Besiktas for £27m two years ago. However, he has scored just 10 goals in 51 appearances for The Toffees. He will aim to gain some much-needed first-team football in order to be part of the Turkey squad during this year’s European Championships.