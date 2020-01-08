Borussia Dortmund Reluctant To Part Ways With Jadon Sancho During January

Embed from Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund know they have one of the most intriguing young talents in world football on their current squad in the name of Jadon Sancho. However, the Bundesliga giants are not ready to part ways with him yet.

According to a report from Sky Sports in Germany, Dortmund believe they wouldn’t be able to find a suitable replacement for Sancho during the January transfer window. Considering Dortmund are currently in the race for the Bundesliga title, they wouldn’t be wise to part ways with one of their most productive players. But that scenario could change in the coming months.

It’s worth noting Sancho does not have a release clause on his current deal that runs out at the end of the 2021-22 season. Therefore, Dortmund have absolute freedom to determine what they’re going to do with him. However, a summer exit could be more suitable considering several top sides are showing interest in the 19-year-old.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid have all shown interest in the England international. He is going to leave Dortmund eventually, but that’s not going to happen during the coming weeks.

Sancho has 11 goals and 11 assists in 21 appearances (19 starts) for Dortmund this season between the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.