PSG consider Antonio Rudiger swoop

Paris Saint-Germain are considering moving in for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to Le10Sport.

Rudiger was on the fringes of the team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard, but his career to a big turn upwards following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in the place of the Chelsea legend. At the moment, the 28-year-old Germany international is a stalwart in the back line of the London Blues.

However, Rudiger’s contract expires at the end of this season, and he is yet to agree a new one. PSG are obviously looking to continue their policy of signing top-level players on free transfers, following the acquisitions of Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and most notably Lionel Messi, through such deals.