Borussia Dortmund to resist Premier League interest in Jude Bellingham

Following his arrival to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, Jude Bellingham has definitely entered the bracket of the world’s most promising teenagers. Having signed a five-year contract, the 18-year-old midfielder has so far made a total of 51 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring five goals and contributing seven assists. He also became the youngest player ever to represent England in a major international tournament at the Euros this year.

Naturally, his rise has attracted the attentions of many, and there is strong interest in bringing the youngster back to England. Liverpool, Chelsea and the two clubs from Manchester are said to be monitoring his situation closely. Further more, Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger claims Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been watching Bellingham’s progress for a while now with an eye on a potential transfer in the summer of 2022.

However, it seems Dortmund are in no mood to do a deal with anyone at this point. With Bellingham’s contract set to run until 2025 and no release clause in it, they are firmly in command of his near future.

The thing is, Dortmund are almost certain to lose striker Erling Haaland at the end of the season. The Norwegian sensation is of interest to the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, and under the terms of his contract, he will be available for €75m. Dortmund are obviously reluctant to see their team dissolve further, having already sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer.