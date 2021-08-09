Newcastle agree Joe Willock deal

Newcastle have reached an agreement with Arsenal over the proposed permanent signing of Joe Willock, according to multiple sources. It was The Athletic‘s Arsenal specialist David Ornstein who broke the news first, though other outlets have confirmed the claim since.

Willock’s talent and quality is indisputable; that was never the problem for him at Arsenal. However, his movement and understanding of the game is ideally suited for a box-to-box role in a midfield of three, whereas the Gunners boss Mikel Arteta prefers his team to be arranged in a 4-2-3-1.

Obviously lacking game-time at the Emirates, Willock was allowed to join Newcastle on loan for the second half of the 2020-21 season. Unlike at Arsenal, his skills were an ideal fit for Steve Bruce’s vision and his 5-3-2 system, and the young midfielder went on to score eight absolutely vital goals in 14 appearances for the Magpies while making significant defensive contribution as well. Bruce was obviously impressed enough to get the club hierarchy to try and work out a permanent deal.

Speaking about Willock at a recent press conference, Arteta was rather non-committal about the player’s future. He merely stated that he would continue work with him for as long as the 21-year-old was an Arsenal player. The statement stood much in contrast to the one where Arteta, in the same press conference, made it perfectly clear Emile Smith Rowe was an integral part of his plans and not for sale for any money.

With that in mind, the fee reportedly agreed at £25 million is quite decent from Arsenal’s point of view, as well as Newcastle’s providing Willock continues where he left off at the end of last season.