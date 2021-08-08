Spurs agree Lautaro Martinez fee with Inter

As reported by Gary Jacob for The Times, Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a fee for the transfer of Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan worth in excess of £60 million. Inter’s valuation of the Argentinian was believed to have stood at around €85m (£76m), so presumably, there would some add-ons to come on top of the immediate fee.

It may seem that the proposed arrival of Lautaro to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been devised to counter the effects of a potential sale of Harry Kane to Manchester City, but Jacob says that’s not the case and that the two attackers are meant to play together. Therefore, it may be that Spurs are trying to convince Kane to relinquish his idea of joining the Premier League champions by showing ambition in the market. Lautaro is indeed a highly rated player, having recently described as ‘spectacular’ by Argentina captain, Lionel Messi.

The 23-year-old scored 31 Serie A goals in the last two seasons, playing for Inter alongside Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku, and had an important role in their title winning campaign last term.

If Lautaro joins Spurs, he will be their fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, winger Bryan Gil and defender Cristian Romero. It would also represent a small victory over arch-rivals Arsenal, who are also interested in the forward.

As for Inter, a sale of Lautaro under the terms agreed would take their summer transfer income to just under €250m, providing the proposed €115m sale of Lukaku to Chelsea goes through as well. They’ve already cashed in close to €70m for Achraf Hakimi, now a Paris Saint-Germain player.