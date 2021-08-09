Inter Milan in Dzeko talks

Inter Milan are in talks with AS Roma over potentially signing Edin Dzeko as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 35-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the Giallorossi, and if the move goes through, he will sign a two-year one with the Serie A champions, with the personal terms on it already agreed.

The two clubs are not only in direct talks to reach an agreement over a suitable fee, but Roma have already started looking for a replacement in case Dzeko leaves. Last season, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international scored 13 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the club.