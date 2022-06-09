Arsenal and PSG in Gianluca Scamacca race

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in signing Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo this summer, according to various sources in France and Italy.

Apparently, the Gunners stated their interest first and made an offer worth €30 million for the 23-year-old striker, but it was swiftly rejected with the Serie A side believed to be looking for close to €50m for the player who signed a new four-year contract in April this year.

Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi may be on his way out at PSG, and the Ligue 1 champions are determined to avoid their attacking options getting thinner as they aim to finally win the Champions League in 2022/23.

Scamacca scored 16 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Sassuolo in 2021/22.