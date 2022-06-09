PSG interested in Milan Skriniar

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There has been no official bid towards a proposed transfer as of yet, and the talks between the two clubs are still to be held. Inter, for their part, hold the Slovakia international in high esteem and aren’t likely to accept parting ways with him for a small fee, despite there being only 12 months left on his contract.

Skriniar played for MSK Zilina and Zlate Moravice in Slovakia before moving to Italy to join Sampdoria in 2016. Just a year later, Inter made their move and ended up paying €34 million to secure his services.

Since then, the 27-year-old centre-back has played a total of 205 matches in the black-and-blue shirt, scoring 11 goals. Standing 6’2” tall, he is very formidable in the air and boasts considerable strength while not being too slow either. He is well versed with playing in a back three or a back four, and his presence there was of immense importance as Antonio Conte’s Inter charged towards the Scudetto, followed by the Italian Cup and Super Cup this year.

In the past he was linked with Manchester United, before the 20-time English champions paid around €90 million for Harry Maguire.