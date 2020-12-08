Liverpool hope Wijnaldum and Fabinho sign new contracts

Liverpool are hopeful og getting midfielders Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum signing new contracts soon, according to The Guardian.

The two midfielders are in very different situations under the terms of their current deals. Fabinho is tied to the club until the summer of 2023, while Wijnaldum is already inside the final 12 months of his and could leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Fabinho arrived to Merseyside in the summer of 2018 and even though he took a few months to adapt to the tasks manager Jurgen Klopp wanted him to perform on the pitch, he was a vital part of the team which won the Champions League in his first season there and the Premier League in his second, with the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Cup squeezed in between.

A defensive midfielder by trade, the 27-year-old Brazil international proved his worth to the manager all over again this term, by stepping into the breach in the heart of defence with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez probably out for the season with serious knee injuries.

As for Wijnaldum, the Dutchman has been one of the most reliable members of Klopp’s team since he arrived from Newcastle United in 2016, making a total of 204 appearances in all competitions for the club so far.

With his contract expiring next summer, there had reportedly been talks about a new one several months ago until they broke down. He was of interest to Barcelona this summer, with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman keen to work with his compatriot at the Camp Nou, but the Catalans simply couldn’t produce anywhere near an amount Liverpool would be willing to consider for his services.

Liverpool are now hoping to restart the talks and get the 30-year-old to recommit, though his role in the years to come will have to be made clear to him.