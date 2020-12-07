CONFIRMED: AC Monza sign Mario Balotelli

Serie B side AC Monza have completed and confirmed the signing of Mario Balotelli as a free agent.

The controversial striker has indeed had a colorful career so far. He played for Inter Milan and won three Serie A titles and the Champions League, before joining Manchester City where he won the Premier League title in 2012. He also played for AC Milan (two stints), Liverpool, OGC Nice, Olympique Marseille and Brescia.

The 30-year-old made 34 appearances as an Italy international, scoring 14 goals, and was among the best players of the 2012 European Championship.

His contract with Brescia was terminated this summer reportedly due to him missing a number of training sessions in June and July.

He is now set to play for Monza for the rest of the 2020/21 season.