CONFIRMED: Saul Niguez to return to Atletico Madrid after Chelsea loan

Saul Niguez will return to Atletico Madrid after spending the 2021/22 season on loan at Chelsea, the two clubs have officially confirmed.

The 27-year-old midfielder hasn’t exactly made a big impression at Stamford Bridge, scoring once and making no assists in 23 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side in all competitions. He registered just five Premier League starts.

“Hello Blues, I’m writing to take my leave of you,” Saul wrote on social media.

“I would like to tell you how I felt during this adventure. Things didn’t start well at all. After a long time at home, changing everything wasn’t easy.

“Thanks to all the fans for supporting me through thick and thin. I will be forever grateful. Thanks to all the staff for making it possible for me to win titles with the blue shirt. But above all, I wanted to thank my teammates. They have been fundamental so that I wouldn’t fall apart. They helped me to continue supporting the team and live a calm and positive day to day. Thank you!”