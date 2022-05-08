Eddie Nketiah focused on Arsenal amid future uncertainty

Despite his contract running out at the end of the season, Eddie Nketiah insists he is firmly focused at the moment on Arsenal and helping the team return to the Champions League.

As things stand ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Leeds United at the Emirates on Sunday, they are in fourth place with one point more than neighbours and archrivals Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, with Spurs’ match against Liverpool on Saturday ending in a 1-1 draw. The two sides will meet directly in the North London Derby in the next round on May 12th at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and if Arsenal win both against Leeds and Spurs, the fourth place will be mathematically secured, rendering the subsequent matches away to Newcastle and at home against Everton competitively meaningless for them.

With Alexandre Lacazette about to leave the club and already out of the team, Nketiah has taken the role of the starting centre-forward as his own, and he has been playing with notable confidence lately. He’s only scored twice in 17 Premier League appearances so far, but those two goals couldn’t have come at a better moment as the Gunners ended a three-match losing streak with a stunning victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“My future is going to be sorted out in the near future,” the 22-year-old told Sky Sports. “I can put that to one side as we’ve only got four games left. I can give my all to the team and help us achieve our goals. Then I’ll sit down and see what’s best.”