Barcelona face wage problems in offloading Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona would like to offload Martin Braithwaite from their ranks as soon as possible, according to Sport, but the wages they’re currently paying him, along with his contract running for two more years, are a problem for any potential suitor. Apparently, Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in taking the experienced forward to the Premier League, but they simply cannot pay him €4 million per season, which is the amount he makes now.

The Denmark international arrived to the Camp Nou in rather controversial circumstances. The January transfer window of 2020 was already over when Luis Suarez picked up a long-term injury, with Ousmane Dembele also out of action. Barcelona therefore applied for a special permission from the La Liga authorities to trigger the release clause which Braithwaite’s contract with CD Leganes contained at the time outside the transfer window.

The permission was given, and the player changed clubs late in February that year, with Leganes left angry but powerless to prevent the transfer from going through. Funnily enough, Leganes then applied for the same permission to replace Braithwaite, but unlike that of Barcelona, their request was swiftly denied.

However, things have changed for the 30-year-old since. Barca boss Xavi Hernandez apparently spoke to him a few months ago, urging him to look for a new club during the winter, but Braithwaite refused to do so. And it seems that though he may be open to a change of scenery in the summer, he wouldn’t be open to a salary reduction to help him gain regular game-time elsewhere.