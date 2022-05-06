Mbappe’s mother dismisses rumours of PSG agreement

The future of Kylian Mbappe continues to puzzle the football world, with plenty of intense speculation coming from both sides of the border between France and Spain. While the Spanish media repeatedly talk about Real Madrid’s confidence of the forward leaving Paris Saint-Germain and moving to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent, those in France (and elsewhere) insist that his stay at the Parc des Princes cannot be ruled out; after all, the player himself has refused to do so on several occasions.

But a few days ago, Le Parisien went a bit further than that, stating that an agreement between Mbappe and PSG over a new contract had been reached. It didn’t take long for the claim to get shot down, though, with Fayza Lamary, Mbappe’s mother, firmly denying her son having agreed anything with anyone.

“It is completely false that Kylian has renewed,” she told Marca.

Looking at the situation from the outside, the 23-year-old is probably torn between the comfort of staying in his own country, at the club where his status as the main star around which the project would revolve in the future is practically guaranteed and where he’d be earning incredible amounts of money, and, on the other hand, following his dreams of playing for a club like Real Madrid, where the history and formidable tradition impose vast pressure to deliver at once.

It’s very hard to guess what his decision will be, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be announced before the end of the season, when Real Madrid come to Paris to face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 28th.