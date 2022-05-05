Adama Traore set for Wolves return?

Adama Traore is reportedly likely to leave Barcelona and return to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the season.

The Spanish winger arrived to the Camp Nou in January on a half-season loan, with Barcelona having the option of making the deal permanent for €30 million, but according to Fabrizio Romano, they have no intention of doing that under those terms. The only way they could agree a permanent deal is through some kind of a player swap, with no money involved.

Apart from Traore, Barcelona signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City to bolster their attacking ranks in January, while it seemed very likely for Ousmane Dembele to leave at the end of the season as a free agent. However, the France international seems to have gone through a renaissance under Xavi Hernandez, and despite the sparks that appeared between him and the club at one point, he’s now reportedly close to signing a new deal. That may well be the reason why the services of Traore aren’t thought as needed as before, though recent reports also suggest interest in Leeds United’s Raphinha as a potential replacement should Dembele still end up leaving.

Traore started well enough at Barcelona, making four assists in four matches in February, but he hasn’t made a goal contribution since and he’s only started three La Liga matches so far.

If he does return to the Molineux, the 26-year-old will still have 12 months of his contract with Wolves to run, and it remains to be seen what his fate would be.