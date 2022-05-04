Paulo Dybala to join Inter Milan?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Paulo Dybala has decided to join Inter Milan when his contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season.

Dybala made his decision to leave Turin this summer some time ago, and reports have suggested that he has an offer from Newcastle on his table. Champions League finalists Liverpool have been mentioned as well, as have Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, but it seems the Argentinian forward has no intention of leaving Italy.

Inter have proven they have what it takes to compete for trophies on a regular basis, having taken the Scudetto off Juventus a year ago, and they’re still in the race to repeat the feat this season, sitting just two points off city rivals AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table.