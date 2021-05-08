CONFIRMED: Neymar signs new PSG contract

Neymar has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, set to keep him in the French capital until the summer of 2025, both the club and the player have confirmed.

There was a mass of speculation over the last few months on this subject, mostly fueled by the media in Spain who kept trying to create a narrative that the Brazilian star would prefer to return to Barcelona. Neymar left the Catalan club to their immense displeasure in 2017, becoming the most-expensive player ever due to the activation of his €222 million release clause.

Since then, the 28-year-old has played a total of 112 games for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 85 goals and producing 51 assists. He helped PSG win the title in France for three years in a row, but their aim of delivering the Champions League trophy still remains unfulfilled.