Manchester City To Improve Bid For Inter Defender

This could be a very interesting summer in Manchester. Pep Guardiola’s City side are losing the Premier League title comfortably and even in December it became obvious it would be Liverpool who would be getting their hands on the trophy after 30 years. And since Manchester City have had some serious issues in defence, they are now ready to improve that part of the squad.

And for the job, Man City will want to get Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan! According to Calciomercato, there were already talks about the Slovakian centre-back and they even claim that City have made an offer for the player that was comfortably rejected. Apparently, that was somewhere in the region of 65 million euros.

But now that City have seen what kind of issues they are having with Nicolas Otamendi and others, they are ready to drastically improve their offer. Calciomercato are saying that City will be ready to offer as much as 85 million euros in order to sign the 25-year-old Skriniar.