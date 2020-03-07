Olivier Giroud Is Wanted By Three European Clubs

It looks like Olivier Giroud is a wanted man once again. The French striker has been one of those players every rumour mill is filled with, as he has been linked with a move away from Chelsea for the past two transfer windows. And as it seems right now, Giroud could very well be part of them this coming summer.

According to Calciomercato, three clubs are seriously interested in his services and they are all coming from different countries. Crystal Palace are the team that was linked with Giroud last January, but there are two more in the conversation. Apparently, Lazio are intrigued by this opportunity and Borussia Dortmund always like having more options in attack.

Giroud wanted to make a move away from Stamford Bridge this past January, in hope of getting more playing minutes elsewhere, as he was eager to somehow get into the France squad for EURO 2020. But since that did not happen, he could still leave as a free agent this summer and get a lucrative deal.