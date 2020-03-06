Arsenal Looking To Sign Two Young Players

Embed from Getty Images

Arsenal are not sure whether they will be playing in Europe during the 2020-21 season, and that could have a direct impact on their transfer plans for the upcoming summer. The Gunners would face severe restrictions in their budget if they can’t reach one of the two continental competitions for the upcoming term.

Even with that scenario in mind, The Gunners are already looking at two potential signings for the upcoming season and both are young players. According to several reports, the London-based side is keen to make moves for both Jonathan David, 20, and Orkun Kokcu, 19.

Kokcu’s case could be more complicated since several other top teams have already enquired for the 19-year-old midfielder who currently features for Feyenoord. The Eredivisie giants are reportedly looking to receive £23m to part ways with their star prospect.

Arsenal have an impressive track record when it comes to signing young players, however, and several experts believe Kokcu could have a bigger impact in midfield than other young players that have recently landed at the Emirates Stadium, such as Lucas Torreira or Matteo Guendouzi.

On the other hand, David’s arrival would depend entirely on what happens with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. If any of these two players leave — which is quite likely — then Arsenal would go after the Canada international. David has scored 18 goals in 26 Belgian Jupiler Pro League appearances with KAA Gent.