Harry Kane advised to leave Spurs for Real Madrid

Former England international Jonathan Woodgate has advised Harry Kane to accept an offer to join Real Madrid should it come his way at any point in the near future, as relayed by AS.

Woodgate spent three years on the books at Real Madrid, though he was actually in the Spanish capital only two years before going to Middlesbrough on loan in 2006. In that time, he only made 14 appearances in the famous white shirt. He also spent three and a half years at Tottenham, and he obviously believes a player should put club loyalties aside and aim for individual glory.

In that light, he’s made his opinion clear that Kane would never win a major trophy with Spurs.

Kane has been playing for the north-London club since 2013, when he was given a first-team chance after numerous loan spells. In that time, he has netted 205 goals and laid on 44 assists in 312 appearances in all competitions, but it’s true has never won a major trophy. Spurs came close in 2019 when they squeezed into the Champions League final, but they were stopped there by Liverpool.

Woodgate seems certain Spurs’ luck won’t change in this season or any time in the near future, and he has therefore advised the 27-year-old striker to move to the Spanish capital as it would help his chances for trophies, as well as his chance to reach the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

A bold assessment from Woodgate, for sure.

Nonetheless, it’s worth bearing in mind that both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale won the Champions League four times after making the switch from Spurs to Real in 2012 and 2013, respectively.