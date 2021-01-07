Wolves recall Patrick Cutrone from Fiorentina loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers have officially confirmed recalling Patrick Cutrone from his loan with Fiorentina.

The 23-year-old striker joined the Serie A side last January on an 18-month loan last January and was therefore set to remain at the Artemio Franchi Stadium this whole season, but Wolves sold Diogo Jota to Liverpool last summer, and they lost Raul Jimenez for a while as the Mexican suffered a fractured skull in a head clash with Arsenal defender David Luiz in November.

What’s more, Cutrone’s spell with Fiorentina wasn’t going as well as it was expected to go, with head coach Cesare Prandelli preferring Dusan Vlahovic and Christian Kouame in his attack.