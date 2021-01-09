PSV Eindhoven interested in Toby Alderweireld

PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur, as reported by Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

The 31-year-old defender took his first football steps at Beerschot AC Youth in Belgium and joined the youth setup at Ajax in 2004. He went through the ranks there and earned himself a place in the first team in January 2009. Four and a half years later, he made his way to Atletico Madrid where he stayed only a season before joining Southampton on a loan deal, and in 2015, he was sold to Spurs for a reported fee of €16 million.

Since then, Alderweireld has made a total of 216 appearances in all club competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting his teammates on six occasions. He was a crucial player during the rise of Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino, which peaked with reaching the 2019 Champions League final which they lost to Liverpool. He has also played 104 games as a Belgium international.

His previous contract with Spurs was set to expire in the summer of 2020 and his future was a subject of much speculation as the deal entered its final 12 months, but he signed a new one in December of 2019, set to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the summer of 2023.

This season, he has had 11 starts in the Premier League, sitting through four games in the English top flight on the bench and missing one through a muscle injury. It is quite clear that he is still an important player for the team currently led by Jose Mourinho, and it’s not very likely they’ll be too keen on letting him go any time soon.

Nonetheless, PSV have reportedly contacted his representatives, sounding out the possibility of taking him back to Holland.