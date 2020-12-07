Pogba has to leave Manchester United – Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba has to leave Manchester United next summer, a year before his contract expires, says agent Mino Raiola.

“There’s no point beating about the bush. It’s better to speak out clearly, look forward and avoid wasting time to find culprits,” Raiola told Tuttosport.

Pogba’s future has been a subject of much speculation for years now. He was reportedly wanted badly by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane last year, but the move didn’t happen then and the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the Spanish giants from making big-money signings this summer. Pogba’s former club Juventus have also been mentioned as keen to bring him back to Turin, while some reports a few months ago spoke of Barcelona’s interest in his services.

Raiola says Pogba is unhappy with not being able to express himself the way he wants and the way others expect him to at Old Trafford.

“He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but the best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next (summer) window.

“Otherwise the Old Trafford club, which I have a great relationship with, knows well that they would risk losing him on a free transfer, given that at the moment it’s not the player’s intention to extend the contract.

“If anybody can’t understand this, then they know little or nothing about football. Anyway, they’re free to direct all the blame to myself if Paul were to leave next summer.”