Manchester United to drop Pogba asking price?

Manchester United may be willing to give up on Paul Pogba next summer for as ‘little’ as €60 million, according to several reports.

The French midfielder has long been linked with Real Madrid, though a possible return to Juventus and interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned. His contract was set to expire in 2021, but United exercised their option to extend the deal unilaterally by another 12 months.

However, Pogba’s recent performances for the team under the command of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been widely criticized and considered as ‘below par’, and it is now being claimed that the whole point of extending his contract was so that the club would be in a position to negotiate a sale at the end of the season, rather than lose him for free.

Pogba himself recently said, and not for the first time, that it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid. Italian outlet Calciomerato have added to the speculations around his potential switch to Madrid by claiming that the 27-year-old is keen on putting himself at the service of Real head coach Zinedine Zidane.

What’s more, if United would indeed be willing to sell for €60m, it might put Pogba back on Real’s list of priorities for the summer. At the moment, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Edouardo Camavinga are all ahead, but if Pogba turns out cheaper than the young Rennes midfielder, the Spanish giants would apparently be tempted to move for him instead.