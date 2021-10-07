Mbappe still in PSG contract talks

Kylian Mbappe was reportedly very clear about his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Real Madrid this summer, while his contract still had a year left to run. But despite several strong attempts from the Spanish giants to prize him away, PSG weren’t listening and the 22-year-old forward, already considered among the best in the world, stayed put.

But as the expiration date on the contract looms closer, the media in Spain are full of confidence repeatedly expressed by Real president Florentino Perez that Mbappe will eventually move to the Santiago Bernabeu, either for a fee in January, or as a free agent at the end of the season.

There has also been a number of reports claiming Mbappe had rejected all offers of a new contract from PSG, but Fayza Lamari, the player’s mother, says the talks with the club about a new deal are still going on and going well.

“We are in talks with PSG right now and it’s going well,” she told French outlet Le Parisien.

“I even spoke to Leonardo [PSG’s sporting director] last night (Monday). But will we reach an outcome? One thing is sure: he will give his all right up until the end to win the Champions League.”

While it’s quite obvious from these words that no agreement has been reached as of yet, it also seems that Mbappe’s exit from PSG in one of the two upcoming transfer window is still far from imminent, despite Perez recently claiming he expected news regarding the player in January.